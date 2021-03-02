Kate Hudson Shares the One Piece of Parenting Advice She's Taking from Brother Oliver

Mom-of-three Kate Hudson explains how prioritizing alone time helps her recharge and connect with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is taking a page out of brother Oliver Hudson's book — but just for this one tip!

The actress, who scored a Golden Globe nomination for her work in the new movie Music, says her older brother is good about prioritizing couple's time with his wife Erinn Bartlett, with whom he shares 7-year-old daughter Rio Laura as well as sons Bodhi Hawn, 10, and Wilder Brooks, 13.

"Oliver and Erinn are so good at taking the time to drop the kids off at our house, and they go and they do their weekends, before, of course, COVID. They really take the time," Kate tells PEOPLE for this week's issue, on newsstands now. "It's something that I want to take from Oliver, which I think is a really good thing."

"They like to go have fun together and remind each other how much fun they have, just the two of them. And they do it at least once a month," adds Kate, 41, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose, plus sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9.

Kate jokes that it's "at least one" thing to model after Oliver, 44 — "because God knows there's others we shouldn't!"

For a mini-getaway recently, Kate says she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa checked in to a hotel for some socially distanced peace and quiet.

"He took me for just the night. We were just so tired. We didn't realize that we needed a quarantine from our quarantine; because we have so many kids, it's a lot," she says. "And we've got all different ages. I think that's the only time in a year where I've been alone."

"We went to a hotel that was spaced out. You had your own little bungalow," she recalls of the staycation. "And we literally got in this room and looked at each other and was like, 'Oh my God, it's quiet.' We had the best night. Then we woke up and came home."