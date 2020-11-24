"I don't negotiate with my kids about certain things," the actress and mother of three tells PEOPLE

Kate Hudson Says She Is a 'Strict Mother' — and Reveals the One Thing She Has 'No Tolerance' for

Kate Hudson is keeping it real when it comes to her style of parenting.

While speaking to PEOPLE as she promotes her partnership with myWW+, the 41-year-old actress and mother of three details how she raises her children — daughter Rani Rose, 2, and sons Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, and Ryder Russell, 16.

Describing herself as "a strict mother," the Oscar-nominated actress notes that her parenting approach "came as a surprise to my entire family when I became a mother."

"But it's the things that I'm strict about," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down. I don't negotiate with my kids about certain things."

Hudson adds: "And what I realized about that is that when you set that standard in your home, you don't end up in long-winded negotiations. When I say no, it's done."

Noting that she does believe that children look for order from their parents, Hudson says that they "need to create reasonable boundaries [and] draw some lines in the sand so that [children] can test them."

"And that's, I think, an important part of their development. How far they can push something," she continues. "And how you as a parent handle it is a huge part of growing up."

Adding that she is "very, very strict about manners," Hudson says that she has no tolerance whatsoever for lies — big or small. "I have no tolerance for lying," she shares. "The tiny lies or the big ones."

But Hudson makes sure to note that she isn't always strict and that she allows room for her kids to make mistakes. "When it comes to your feelings or emotions ... I'm very open," the Fabletics co-founder reveals. "I give my children a lot of space to make mistakes."

Hudson also says that she doesn't judge other parents or their methods for raising children either, noting that "there's way too much judging going on in the world."

"We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we're doing and let other people live the way they want to live," she says.

Earlier this month, Hudson similarly detailed her role as a mother when she spoke to Health for the magazine's December issue in a joint Zoom interview with her brother, Oliver Hudson.

Discussing how she lays down the law at home, Hudson shared, "I'm super lenient when it comes to matters of the heart. I'm actually quite lenient as long as they're doing their part," before she spoke openly about her children and the privileges that they have.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's what you're entitled to and then there's your privileges," she told the publication. "The only things you're entitled to are a roof over your head, food, and my love."