Kate Hudson Snuggles with All Three of Her Children to Celebrate Mother's Day: 'Oh Happy Day!'

Gang’s all here to celebrate Kate Hudson‘s first Mother’s Day as a mom of three!

To mark the holiday, the 40-year-old actress was flashing a megawatt smile alongside her daughter Rani Rose, 7 months, plus sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 7½, and Ryder Russell, 15, in a snapshot she shared to Instagram Sunday.

All three kids sported grins that echoed the joy on their mama’s face, with a beautiful pink rose arrangement adorning the table in front of them as they lounged on the couch together.

“Oh happy day! 🙏 #MothersDay 💐,” Hudson captioned the photograph.

Despite having her hands (literally) full, the actress, Fabletics co-founder and WW ambassador didn’t forget to shout out her own mom, Goldie Hawn, even if the sentiment was a little belated.

Kate Hudson and her kids Kate Hudson/Instagram

On Monday, Hudson posted a sweet video of Hawn, 73, cradling a newborn Rani while standing in front of a sliding door, gazing down at her granddaughter adoringly.

“We had such a beautiful and jam packed Mother’s Day yesterday and my phone was gleefully tucked away. I didn’t get a chance to share some love for my beautiful Mama via Instagram with all of you,” she wrote. “I love this woman infinity trillion million 500 billion cubed!!! ✨✨✨✨ #MamaGoldie #Rani🌹”

On Friday, Hudson (who turned 40 last month) shared a mirror selfie of her toned stomach, a little over seven months after she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed daughter Rani in October.

“Bored on set … ? Take some weird mirror selfies in the trailers bathroom,” the mom of three captioned her post.

Hudson credited WW in reaching her post-pregnancy “goal weight” of losing 25 pounds, an aspiration she revealed she met six months after Rani’s birth.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs. from goal weight!” Hudson posted on Instagram in April. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”