Kate Hudson's Mother's Day Plans? Hockey and a Bloody Mary

The actress tells PEOPLE how she will celebrate with sons Ryder, 10, and Bingham, 2.

Image zoom

Michael Kovac

With two sons at home — Ryder, 10, and Bingham, 2 — Mother’s Day is going to be an active one for Kate Hudson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The whole family comes around and we just get in the pool and play hockey and have fun,” the Ann Taylor spokeswoman tells PEOPLE of her plans for the upcoming holiday.

“We’re going to play a [hockey] game at the house. I’ll get involved, Ryder’s going to be a goalie, and my brother will also be a goalie.”

Even little Bingham will get in on the fun. “He not only participates — he participates and then somehow everyone is just hiding,” jokes Hudson, 35.

“He gets a hockey stick out, and the next thing you know he’s going after Ryder with a hockey stick. We’re trying to teach him to not hockey fight.”



In addition to their family game of street hockey, Hudson is excited for a couple of her yearly Mother’s Day traditions.

“Ryder is such a good boy and always brings me some kind of flowers in the morning with coffee,” she says. “And I’m definitely going to have a Bloody Mary. I always look forward to that!”

Image zoom

Michael Kovac