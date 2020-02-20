Mom of Three Kate Hudson Might Still Expand Her Family: 'I Don't Know If I'm Done Yet'

Don’t count Kate Hudson out just yet — welcoming more children to her family isn’t totally off the table.

On Thursday, while touting her new podcast Sibling Revelry with brother Oliver Hudson on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 40-year-old actress and mom of three said that she is open to expanding her family (at least at this current moment).

“I don’t know if I’m done. I’m in that place of like, right now, Rani is at that age where you’re like, ‘I want another baby.’ But once she gets like 4 or 5, you’re like, ‘I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit [and] they’re kinda in a groove,’ ” she said. “It’s weird … it’s like a window.”

Son and daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, Oliver, 43, and Kate each have three children of their own. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is mom to sons Ryder Russell, 16, and Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8½, and 16-month-old daughter Rani Rose.

“She is so deeply funny — I actually think she got the funny gene,” said Kate of her youngest, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

As for Oliver, he said no more kids for him, as he’s content with his current brood: sons Wilder, 12 and Bodhi, 9, and daughter Rio, 6.

Image zoom Kate Hudson Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Happy X Nature

In November, Kate opened up to Women’s Health about parenting, telling the magazine about the ups and downs she feels on a day-to-day basis of living as a working mom.

“I make mistakes all the time,” she said at the time. “I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town.”

She continued: “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f—ing supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

Image zoom Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, 2015 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Kate and Oliver launched their podcast in the fall, in which they get candid on their lives with each other, as well as a crop of famous guests.

The Oscar-nominated actress said that her “big hope” with their podcast is to “inspire people to understand their differences with their siblings and family and always move towards more closeness and connection because that’s what we need more in this world.”

“Can’t wait to keep learning and laughing with you. I love you because you’re my brother, of course, but I also love you because you’re just one hell of a guy,” she wrote on Instagram in November.

“It is important, however, to let it be publicly known that I am not responsible for you, the things you say, the way you see the world and your uncontrolled volatile flatulence and the casting up of wind from your stomach to your mouth.”