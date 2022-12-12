Kate Hudson Says She May Not Be Done Having Kids: 'I Don't Have That Answer Yet'

Kate Hudson isn't opposed to growing her family.

Appearing on the cover of Byrdie's "After-Dark" digital issue, the mom of three shared in an interview how she checks in with herself to make sure she's enjoying the different areas of her life.

The Glass Onion actress, 43, noted some of the questions she asks herself, such as, "How am I? You know, where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy? And how are my kids? How's my relationship? Like, am I happy right now? And what do I need to be happy? Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?"

Hudson went on to explain she takes the same approach when it comes to her family as well.

"I've been having children my entire adult life," she told the outlet. "I've got my 4-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

Jonny Marlow for Byrdie

Her parenting philosophy includes embracing her children — Rani Rose, 4, Bingham "Bing," 11, and Ryder, 19 — for who they are and trying to foster their interests and talents.

"The thing is with kids, you have to let them be who they're meant to be," she said.

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times last month, the Almost Famous star opened up about her relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, each of whom she shares one child with, and how they all work together as co-parents.

Hudson shares Rani with Fujikawa, Ryder with Robinson and Bing with Bellamy.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said of co-parenting with the three fathers. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jonny Marlow for Byrdie R: Caption . PHOTO: Jonny Marlow for Byrdie

Hudson said son Ryder is "very happy" in college and she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while." As for Bellamy, the actress said he is "so wonderful" and she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child," she added.

Speaking of Fujikawa, whom Hudson got engaged to in 2021, the actress said he's "such a wonderful dad and stepdad."

"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart," she added.