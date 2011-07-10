Kate Hudson, Matthew Bellamy Welcome a Son

The actress and her Muse frontman fiancé Matthew Bellamy have their first child together

By Alla Byrne and Julie Jordan
Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Turns out Kate Hudson‘s hunch that she was having a girl was wrong.

The actress, 32, and her fiancé, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, welcomed a “healthy baby boy” on Saturday in Los Angeles, Hudson’s rep tells PEOPLE.

In January, Hudson announced that she and Bellamy, 33, were expecting a baby, and the couple got engaged in April after dating for about a year.

Hudson didn’t want to know the sex of her unborn baby, but had a feeling it was a girl.

The actress has a 7½-year-old son, Ryder Russell, with her ex-husband, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. This is Bellamy’s first child.

