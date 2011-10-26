Family Photo: The Hudson-Bellamy's London Lad

After spending time in New York where she's filming her new movie, Kate Hudson continued her globetrotting adventures with 3-month-old son Bingham Hawn over the weekend.

On Saturday, the two stepped out in London’s Notting Hill, enjoying a sunny stroll and some casual family time with dad — and the actress’s fiancé — Matthew Bellamy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Family life!” the Muse frontman, 33, wrote in August as he shared the first photo of his son.

“For those wondering, Bingham is my mum’s maiden name and Bing Russell was Kurt’s dad. Family connections all round!”