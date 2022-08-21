Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform With His Band in Los Angeles

Kate Hudson posted three new photos Sunday on her Instagram from a night out watching a performance by her son's band.

The actress, 42, shared snaps from watching her son Ryder's band Codependence. In the third photo, Hudson and her stepfather, Kurt Russell, grin at the camera from the audience.

Hudson wrote a short caption, which said 'watching my baby,' and tagged Ryder, 18.

The first photo in the carousel featured Hudson and a friend feigning nervousness, her worried expression accompanied by the hashtag "stage moms" in the caption. She is wearing her blonde hair loose, a brown jacket and several statement rings.

Kate Hudson /Instagram

Stepping out to celebrate his grandson's musical event, Russell 71, kept it casual in a tee shirt, jeans and a flannel shirt.

The second photo was of Ryder onstage at The Mint in Los Angeles. He played guitar while the band's drummer kept time in the background of the pic. The musician has played on Hudson's social media before.

In a video shared earlier this week, Ryder jammed out on the electric guitar while his little brother, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, played the drums. In full rock 'n' roll fashion, both boys whipped their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," wrote Hudson in the caption.

"What a good big brother," she said of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"

In May, the Fabletics co-founder posted a family photo on Instagram with her children to celebrate Ryder's high school graduation.

Kate Hudson /Instagram

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022, and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far, it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" the actress began her heartfelt caption.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued.

Hudson concluded, "Way to go, baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing, I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy, but fly kiddos fly! 💫"

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose, 3½, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.