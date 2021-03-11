Kate Hudson Knits 'Baby Girl' Rani Rose, 2, an Adorable Sweater — and These Celebs Can't Get Enough!
"She’s a sweet lil nugget!" said Octavia Spencer, as Hilary Swank told Kate Hudson, "We must knit together!"
Kate Hudson has an impressive knitting hobby!
On Wednesday, the Music actress, 41, showcased the adorable pink sweater she made for her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram that showed the toddler modeling the cozy outfit amidst a sunny backdrop.
"Finally knit my baby girl a 'Rani Rose' colored sweater! 💞🧶," the mom of three captioned the post.
Several of Hudson's famous followers then commented on the star's knitting abilities — and how cute her daughter is. "She's a sweet lil nugget!" wrote Octavia Spencer, who co-stars with Hudson in the upcoming season of her show, Truth Be Told.
Meanwhile, Hilary Swank commented, "SO BEAUTIFUL!! I didn't know you knit!! When we can, we must knit together. I love knitting with other women." Hudson soon replied to her, "yes please!!!! I need a knitting partner!"
"Omg look at this beautiful sweater," wrote Amanda Kloots, while Camila McConaughey said, "That's awesome!!!"
Hudson inherited her knitting gene from her famous mom, Goldie Hawn. Back in 2016, Hudson uncovered an old favorite from her wardrobe: a hand-knit blue striped sweater Hawn had made for her as a teenager.
"Going through storage I found all sorts of gems but my favorite was the sweater Mama Goldie knit me when I was a teenager. Bringing this bad boy out again???," Hudson wrote on her Instagram post at the time.
That same year, Hudson — who is also mom to sons son Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9 — showed off her own knitting skills, displaying what she was working on for her Christmas list. "Starting my xmas knitting 🎄 Which brothers getting this sweater?! 🤔," she teased at the time.