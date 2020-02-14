Kate Hudson Calls Her 3 Kids and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa 'All My Valentines' in Cute Family Photo

Image zoom Kate Hudson and family Kate Hudson/Instagram

The fab five!

Kate Hudson is certainly surrounded by love this Valentine’s Day, celebrating the heart-focused holiday on Friday with a snapshot featuring her entire brood.

Hudson, 40, and her 16-year-old son Ryder Russell are smiling big with their eyes closed in the photo, while the actress holds son Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8½, and daughter Rani Rose, 16 months, close.

Rounding out the family portrait is Hudson’s boyfriend (and Rani’s dad) Danny Fujikawa, grinning as he crouches behind Ryder to complete the top of the photo “pyramid.”

Hudson wrote in the caption, “All my Valentines ❤️ #happyloveday.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s Go-To Winter Boots Just Got the Sweetest Valentine’s Day Makeover

The group came together over the holiday season for another fun photo op, featuring Hudson, Fujikawa, Ryder, Bing and Rani dressed in their Christmas best, seated in the bed of an old-fashioned blue truck.

While the whole brood sported red and green attire (complete with a tiny Santa hat headband for Rani!), Hudson and her sons completed their outfits with hats shaped like Christmas trees.

Perhaps the most committed to the theme? Musician and content creator/editor Fujikawa, 33, who sported a Christmas-print pair of overalls over a brown sweater, bearing a striking resemblance to Santa Claus with a full beard and spectacles sitting low on his nose.

“We take Christmas MERRY seriously … 🎄#SeeHowIDidThat 🤓 #DontMessWithOurXmasGame,” Hudson wrote in the memorable photo’s caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Welcome Daughter Rani Rose — Find Out the Story Behind Her Name

Hudson recently celebrated son Ryder’s 16th birthday last month, celebrating his age milestone with a sweet tribute post shared on her Instagram.

Alongside a throwback home video of her only child with ex-husband Chris Robinson (Hudson shares Bing with former fiancé Matthew Bellamy) on his second birthday, the actress and Fabletics co-founder also penned a heartwarming message to her oldest child.

“I didn’t realize it would be here so fast! 16 years today. 16. I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest,” Hudson wrote in the accompanying caption. “People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don’t wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF YOUR READING! I’M READY!!! I’m excited for your future.”

“An amazing young man you are,” she continued. “I am honored that you chose me to be your mother. And here’s the thing … you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules 😉 Happy Birthday baby @mr.ryderrobinson.”