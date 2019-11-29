Gang's All Here! Kate Hudson Shares Photos of Her Three Kids on Thanksgiving: 'I'm Deeply Grateful'

Kate Hudson is spreading the Thanksgiving cheer!

The actress shared a collection of sweet Instagram photos of her daughter Rani Rose, 13 months, and sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15, on Thursday to celebrate the holiday.

“This crew is truly something to be thankful for 🙏 I’m deeply grateful for my beautiful family 💫 🍁HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE 🍁,” Hudson, 40, captioned her Instagram post.

In the first photo, Hudson’s son Bing could be seen smiling for the camera — and proudly showing off his newly missing tooth.

A second photo, taken in black-and-white, showed the actress and mom of three cuddled up on the couch with her youngest child, daughter Rani. In another photo, Hudson took a black-and-white selfie with her older son Ryder.

Hudson also shared a happy selfie with both of her sons and a photo of her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa snuggled up on a couch.

Hudson shares baby Rani with boyfriend Fujikawa, Bing with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The actress and Fabletics co-founder recently spoke to Women’s Health about the shared parenting dynamic, saying, “You’ve got to drop the ego. Some people meet, have kids, and end up not being able to figure it out.”

She added that she makes time to “check out” from the distractions and stresses of daily life in order to focus on bonding with her kids.

“I go away with [them], usually to our ranch in Colorado,” Hudson explained. “I sit and look out at the mountains. My doctor says I should be going away on my own, but I’ll do that when my kids are a little bit older.”

Bing recently hit a big milestone that his mom couldn’t help showing off on Instagram — losing a tooth! Earlier this month, Hudson’s middle child was stoked to show off his latest conquest in a video his proud mama shared to her Instagram Stories.

“Ohhh! Let’s see, let’s see!” the actress and businesswoman coaxed Bing as the camera panned downward and the little boy pointed to his extracted tooth, sitting on a counter.

“Oh my goodness. Let me see,” Hudson told her son, who then opened his mouth in a wide grin to show his newest gap and laughed along with his mom.

“One more down!” the mother of three wrote on top of the clips.