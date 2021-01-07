Kate Hudson, Her Younger Two Kids Surprise Son Ryder for His 17th Birthday: 'Our Big Man'
Kate Hudson, son Bing, 9, and daughter Rani, 2, surprised Ryder at home for his big day
Kate Hudson's eldest child got an early-morning birthday surprise from her younger two!
The Oscar nominee, 41, shared a sweet video on Thursday that documented the moment she enlisted her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose and her 9-year-old son Bingham "Bing" Hawn to wake up son Ryder and wish him a happy 17th birthday.
Carrying Rani at the start of the clip, Hudson coaches the toddler on the birthday wake-up party, then asking her to knock on Ryder's door. "What do you want?" the teen asks from inside, as Bing (holding a Baby Yoda pillow and laughing for the camera) then instructs, "Open the door."
Ryder lets the trio in, feigning surprise before getting back into bed — where his siblings surrounded him with birthday cuddles. Mom then turns the lights on while singing "Happy Birthday" so she can capture a selfie of the four of them enjoying the occasion.
"Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson 17 today!" Hudson captioned the Instagram post. "A family morning celebration for our big man ☀️ My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son...you got this."
"You're gonna have one wonderful adulthood if you stay this course cause you're solid gold 💫 Here we are, in the 18th year of your life and I got one more year to help you brush those wings so they're ready to take off," she adds of her son, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson. "I'm gonna soak in every moment! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! 🎂🎉"