Kate Hudson, Her Younger Two Kids Surprise Son Ryder for His 17th Birthday: 'Our Big Man'

Kate Hudson's eldest child got an early-morning birthday surprise from her younger two!

The Oscar nominee, 41, shared a sweet video on Thursday that documented the moment she enlisted her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose and her 9-year-old son Bingham "Bing" Hawn to wake up son Ryder and wish him a happy 17th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carrying Rani at the start of the clip, Hudson coaches the toddler on the birthday wake-up party, then asking her to knock on Ryder's door. "What do you want?" the teen asks from inside, as Bing (holding a Baby Yoda pillow and laughing for the camera) then instructs, "Open the door."

Ryder lets the trio in, feigning surprise before getting back into bed — where his siblings surrounded him with birthday cuddles. Mom then turns the lights on while singing "Happy Birthday" so she can capture a selfie of the four of them enjoying the occasion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson 17 today!" Hudson captioned the Instagram post. "A family morning celebration for our big man ☀️ My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son...you got this."