Mother of Three Kate Hudson Admits Some Days She Makes 'Mistakes' While Others She Is 'Supermom'

Kate Hudson is finding a way to juggle it all!

The 40-year-old actress and mother of three posed for the cover of Women’s Health‘s upcoming December issue, where she talked about how she balances a full workload with parenting daughter Rani Rose, 13 months, plus sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15.

“I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” says Hudson. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f—ing supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

“What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can,” she shares.

Image zoom Kate Hudson for Women's Health's December issue Beau Grealy for Women's Health

Image zoom Kate Hudson for Women's Health's December issue

That “do your best” mantra also goes for the Fabletics co-founder’s self-care. Following Rani’s birth, Hudson says, “I didn’t really have time to work out” — a big change from her first two postpartum experiences.

“It took a different kind of discipline,” explains the star, who signed on as a WW ambassador late last year and eats smaller food portions five times daily. “I feel good, energetic, and strong. I feel like myself again.”

Image zoom Beau Grealy for Women's Health

Hudson shares baby Rani with her content-creator/editor boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Image zoom Kate Hudson covers Women's Health's December issue Beau Grealy for Women's Health

Of their shared parenting dynamic, she tells Women’s Health, “You’ve got to drop the ego. Some people meet, have kids, and end up not being able to figure it out.”

Because she has “so many kids,” Hudson says, she does make time to “check out” from the day-to-day hustle and bustle of life to bond with Rani, Bing and Ryder.

“I go away with [them], usually to our ranch in Colorado,” she says. “I sit and look out at the mountains. My doctor says I should be going away on my own, but I’ll do that when my kids are a little bit older.”