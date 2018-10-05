What's in a Name? Decoding All the Sweet Family Ties Behind Kate Hudson's Kids' Monikers

Kate Hudson is now a mom of three — and each of her children have family-inspired monikers.

The actress, 39, gave birth to her first daughter, Rani Rose, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday.

On Instagram, she explained the special meaning behind the little girl’s name. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Fujikawa’s father, a lawyer, died in October 2012. Hudson met Fujikawa, 32, through her friends Sara Foster and Erin Foster, the children of Rebecca Foster, who was Ron’s “devoted companion” in his final decade, according to his obituary.

Hudson had son Ryder Russell, 14, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson in 2004. Ryder’s middle name honors Kurt Russell, her mom Goldie Hawn‘s partner of 35 years.

In 2016, the Almost Famous star discussed Russell’s role as her father figure on The Howard Stern Show. Hawn was married to Hudson’s biological father Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982, after which his presence in his children’s lives “teetered out,” according to Hudson.

She said, “When you have a father like Kurt who’s sort of been there for the hard stuff … the thing is he’s not a perfect man, no one is, but the trust that I got from him in terms of his dependability was just priceless for me.”

Over the summer, Ryder was totally twinning with his namesake on a family trip to Greece.

Hudson welcomed her second child, 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn, with her then-fiancé Matt Bellamy in July 2011. The Muse frontman tweeted a helpful guide to the double significance of his son’s first name after his birth.

“For those wondering, Bingham is my mum’s maiden name and Bing Russell was Kurt’s dad,” he said. “Family connections all round!”

Bing Russell acted in films such as The Magnificent Seven and television shows such as Bonanza, according to IMDb.

His middle name, meanwhile, is a clear nod to Hudson’s famous mom. But she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012 that Hawn was not exactly a comforting presence during Hudson’s 18-hour labor with Bing.

“I called my mom to tell her I’m in the hospital and in labor. And she was like, ‘Okay, well, how much time do I have? Because I was going to take a swim,’ ” Hudson recalled. “She shows up, and I have not eaten in like 10 hours. She shows up with a pizza and Doritos. She’s like, ‘I’m starving.’ “

“She puts on these reading glasses that have headlights on them,” Hudson continued. “I have my doctor and my mom kind of looking over with these headlights. And she brings a magnolia flower. And she sort of starts to do these visualizations with me. And she’s going, ‘Imagine your va-jay-jay as a large magnolia flower blossoming.’ “