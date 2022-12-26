Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'

"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!" the actress captioned a photo gallery from her family holiday celebrations

Published on December 26, 2022 12:16 PM
Kate Hudson Shares Photos of Her Kids on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson (R) and her children. Photo: Kate Hudson/Instagram, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Hudson is enjoying her Christmas with the ones she loves most.

On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared photos from her holiday celebrations with family, including her three kids posing together.

Hudson, 43, shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The actress and Fabletics co-founder's Instagram post also included older brother Oliver Hudson and his family joining in for the festivities.

"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there! Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours🎄," Hudson captioned the post.

Kate Hudson and family.
Oliver Hudson (L).
L: Caption Kate Hudson and family. PHOTO: Kate Hudson/Instagram
R: Caption Oliver Hudson (L). PHOTO: Kate Hudson/Instagram

In a cute picture from the family's Thanksgiving shared last month, Rani snuggled up with her mom while Ryder rested his head on Hudson's shoulder. Another snap showed Rani helping her mom in the kitchen, assisting in preparing pigs in a blanket for the holiday meal.

"Well, this was one great-ful weekend ❤️🍷🦃😜💃❤️," the Almost Famous actress captioned her post.

Hudson also shared a montage of photos and videos featuring her three kids in different moments from throughout the year, spending time together.

In one sweet clip, the three siblings were seen jumping around the room and headbanging as music played in the background and Mom filmed. The photos also featured Hudson's brother Oliver, 46, and mom Goldie Hawn.

"✨Life is precious✨#gratefuleveryday #happythanksgivng," she wrote alongside the post.

Kate Hudson and daughter Rani.
Kate Hudson's daughter Rani.
L: Caption Kate Hudson and daughter Rani. PHOTO: Kate Hudson/Instagram
R: Caption Kate Hudson's daughter Rani. PHOTO: Kate Hudson/Instagram

In June, Hudson celebrated a special moment with her oldest as Ryder graduated from high school.

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like, 'Hey, one day it will be 2022, and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far, it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" the actress began her heartfelt caption.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued.

Hudson concluded, "Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫"

