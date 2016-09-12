Kate Hudson opens up to Marie Claire about her kids, including why she doesn't talk about her relationships to the media

Kate Hudson: I'm Keeping My Love Life Private Until There's Someone 'I Am Introducing to My Kids'

Kate Hudson isn’t going to be sharing juicy details about anyone she’s dating anytime soon.

“The reason I don’t talk about anything like that is because I have kids,” the actress, who is mom to sons Bingham, 5, and Ryder, 12, tells Marie Clairefor their October cover story.

“People ask that question as if, ‘Oh yeah, it’s really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I’ve got a tween.’

“[Ryder] can read, and he can hear,” continues Hudson, 37. “I’m not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there’s someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids.”

The Something Borrowed actress is candid about the pressures of motherhood, sharing that she doesn’t expect perfection from herself and expects her children to understand the realities.

“I don’t try to sugarcoat things. I’ll say, ‘I’m doing the best I can,’ ” she admits. “I like cooking, I like presenting. I like it to be an experience and [my kids] help me with it, but if they want something after that, I’ll be like, ‘Look, I’m placing a meal out for you like a king.

” ‘I can’t do everything,’ ” she adds. ” ‘I’m going to have to be the OK mom.’ ”

As someone who understands the challenges in balancing work and parenting, Hudson says she sees presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton in a unique light.

“There’s so much focus on her likability. I want to elect a president to get the job done,” she says. “As a woman, and as a working mom trying to get things done, you find yourself meeting adversity a lot, but you never talk about it because you don’t want to bring attention to it. You don’t want to go there.”

It sounds like Bingham and Ryder are in luck as far as what their mom is passing on to them, as the Almost Famous star admits that her optimistic attitude about wellness is something that was instilled in her early on.

“It was always part of our life,” says Hudson, whose brother is fellow actor Oliver Hudson. “My mom [Goldie Hawn‘s] passion is about finding joy. Even in difficult moments, she has this joy of life. And I feel the same way.”