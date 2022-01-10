Kate Hudson Jokes Son Ryder's Life Is 'Outta My Hands' in Sweet 18th Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'

The 42-year-old actress celebrated her son Ryder Russell's 18th birthday with a heartfelt post shared on her Instagram Friday

Kate Hudson's son is officially an adult!

The 42-year-old actress celebrated her son Ryder Russell's 18th birthday with a sweet tribute shared on her Instagram Friday in honor of the major milestone.

"And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a montage of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together. Hudson shares son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson.

"My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future," she added. "Ryder you incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human, I love you beyond. Happiest Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!! 🤪🙏😉🥰🎂"

One of Hudson's followers later commented under the video saying, "Beautiful! Except as moms, their lives are never really out of our hands!💕"

The actress — who is also mom to daughter Rani Rose, 3, and son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10 — then quipped, "🤫 we're supposed to let them think otherwise😉."

While Hudson teased her son on his 18th birthday, the Mother's Day star previously admitted that Ryder is actually the real jokester in the family.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said that her older son loves to mock her fitness-focused Instagram videos.

"He's giving you a hard time about sort of, your embracing of the wellness culture," host Seth Meyers said to Hudson during the show in September.

"Oh yeah, and just the fact that I Instagram all of my products, so he makes fun of that," she agreed, before they watched a clip of Ryder pretending to be Hudson sharing a smoothie recipe for her followers.

"Hi guys, Kate Hudson here," Ryder said in the video, as Hudson watches behind him. "I know you know me because you follow me, I'm so funny. Today we're going to be making a goji berry in bloom protein shake. It's delicious. I give it to my kids. They love it. My whole family loves it."

Hudson, laughing with Meyers, agreed that "it's fairly accurate."

"I mean, he's also deeply funny. Ryder — I mean, he clearly is gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family," she said, referring to her famous lineage that includes mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.