Kate Hudson Holds Daughter Rani as She Sings Olivia Newton-John's 'Hopelessly Devoted'

Hudson paid tribute to the late singer-actress while soothing her daughter

Published on August 9, 2022

Kate Hudson held her daughter close as she paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

After the news that the four-time Grammy winner and star of the beloved movie musical Grease died at 73 on Monday, Hudson shared a tribute on Instagram.

In the video, she holds 3½-year old daughter Rani Rose — whom Hudson shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa — and soothes the sleepy toddler while singing "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

"Olivia Newton-John❤️ There are a handful of people in my life who inspired me to lock myself in my bedroom and sing from the top of my lungs in the mirror. Mimicking every move she made, wishing I could hit those clean high notes and striving to try with my little rasp," she wrote in the caption.

"What a lovely light of a human. She was an inspiration to me as I dreamed of what my performers life ahead may be. Thank you for sharing your light to the world as it moved and shaped little girls like me. May we all today sing for Olivia and celebrate her courageous years of fighting. Love and Light 💫"

The "I Honestly Love You" singer's death was announced by husband John Easterling in a statement Monday on Newton-John's social media channels.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," Easterling wrote.

Olivia Newton John, Kate Hudson
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Kate Hudson/Instagram

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Kate Hudson attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back"
Kate Hudson. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Along with Rani, Hudson is mom to sons Bingham, 10, and Ryder, 18. In February, Hudson talked to PEOPLE about how she approaches healthy eating with her family, noting she definitely "talks about" nutrition with her kids.

"Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time. She's my little helper," Hudson shared. "She's very precise in everything she does."

She added: "I also have a theory that when you're in the kitchen and you cook with your kids, that they really appreciate food in a different way."

