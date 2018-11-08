Kate Hudson Makes First Public Appearance 5 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson stepped out for the first time as a mother of three!

Five weeks after welcoming daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, the actress, 39, made her first public appearance on Wednesday when she celebrated her new role with the United Nation’s World Food Programme during an event in Los Angeles.

Hudson, who gave birth on Oct. 2, was joined by designer Michael Kors and Natalie Morales, who moderated the event.

The Fabletics co-founder is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Kate Hudson Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hudson’s first work event as a new mom also comes less than a week after she was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme.

The Rome-based humanitarian organization provides food assistance to more than 90 million people in more than 80 countries.

“As a mother, I understand the vital importance proper food and nutrition play in the life of a child,” Hudson previously said.

“The work of the World Food Programme is so much more than just feeding people, it’s about strengthening families, rebuilding communities, and ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to the food they need to not only survive but thrive.”

This is not Hudson’s first partnership with the World Food Programme. In 2015, she joined Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign.

Kate Hudson Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In addition to celebrating her new ambassador role, Hudson is celebrating her role as a doting mom to newborn Rani.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Hudson “can’t stop smiling” about the latest addition to her family. “She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” the insider said. “And her big brothers are so excited — they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always.”

Michael Kors and Kate Hudson Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Eldest child Ryder recently shared sweet sibling photos on Instagram, in which he showcased different facial expressions aimed at his baby sister as he cradled her in his arms.

“Aw sweeties. Love you so much,” their proud mom wrote in the comments section.

And Hudson has continued to update fans and followers on little Rani’s growth.

The star shared an adorable photo of her baby girl in honor of her one-month milestone. #WhatAMonth!” Hudson captioned the picture of her infant, who was dressed in a pink head wrap and gray ensemble as she posed on a pink blanket next to a sign that read, “One Month” in cursive handwriting.