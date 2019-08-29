Kate Hudson Jokes That She Feels Like She Has '3,000 Children': 'I Just Take It Day by Day'

As an actress, businesswoman and mother of three, some days are more overwhelming than others for Kate Hudson.

The star got candid in a recent chat for Grazia, where she dished on her brand-new fashion label Happy x Nature and what it’s like balancing a career with being mom to sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15, plus daughter Rani Rose, 10 months — the latter of whom she jokes is “very loud” at the moment.

“I wish there was a perfect balance. The truth is, there’s not,” says Hudson, 40. “I just take it day by day, you know?”

That step-by-step process includes taking time to care for herself, too: “Making sure that I feel healthy, that I’m taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically, really goes a long way.”

“I just started to check in every day. Am I okay? Burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3,000 children,” Hudson jokes. “We’re all doing the best we can.”

The Fool’s Gold actress gives major kudos to her boyfriend: Rani’s dad Danny Fujikawa, whom she praises for being “so great and supportive and helpful.” (She shares Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.)

“To have someone who’s so hands-on and so available is just the most wonderful thing. We’re a great team,” Hudson tells Grazia.

Another big helping hand? Mom Goldie Hawn, whom the Fabletics co-founder calls “awesome” — however, “She is my mother, though, so, you know, we have our moments,” Hudson jokes.

Hudson stopped by for a chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan this past April, where she admitted she felt like a “teen mom” when she gave birth to son Ryder at age 24, almost 15 years before his little sister Rani was born.

“I was, like, 12 when I had him,” she joked. “In terms of a Hollywood actress, I was like a teen mom. Me and Reese [Witherspoon] were like teen moms. We had kids super young.”

“We have fun. I make sure the kids are good and that I take time to let out some steam. But lately it’s still hard because I’m still breastfeeding, I gotta be honest,” she added.