Kate Hudson Shares Her Favorite Breastfeeding Products: 'When Life Revolves Around Your Nipples'

Kate Hudson is practicing some serious self-care.

Over the weekend, the actress and new mom to daughter Rani Rose shared a few products she has been loving since giving birth to her baby girl on Oct. 2.

One such item is Bamboobies’ Boob Ease Organic Nipple Balm, a lanolin-free balm made to treat dry, cracked and painful nipples that comes in a small black jar and retails for $13 on amazon.com.

A similar product Hudson endorses? Calendula Nipple Whip, which fellow moms can snag a jar of on wildcarrotherbals.com for $10. The site describes the “Whip” as containing ingredients that all “are food grade for mama and babe.”

“When life revolves around your nipples, literally,” the 39-year-old star joked in her product-share posts.

“A sign that things are starting to normalize … taking the time for a face mask,” the Something Borrowed star and Fabletics co-founder captioned a mirror selfie she shared later, showing herself in a mud face mask: the Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment by Glamglow, available on amazon.com for $55.

“Does anyone else get the same satisfaction when something is totally used?” Hudson said while showing the empty jar to her followers, before the camera panned to a bunch of empty Medela baby bottles ($15).

“Oh. Oh, hi. Oh, look at my life,” she joked.

Four days after announcing baby Rani’s birth, Hudson — whose daughter is her third child and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa‘s first — shared the first photo of her adorable newborn via Instagram.

The mother of three “can’t stop smiling” about the latest addition to her family, a source told PEOPLE last week. “She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” the insider said.

“And her big brothers are so excited — they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always,” the source added of Hudson’s sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14.