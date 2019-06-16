Danny Fujikawa is one loving papa!

In honor of Father’s Day, Kate Hudson shared a sweet video on Sunday of her boyfriend showering their daughter Rani Rose with kisses.

Making the clip even more adorable, the couple’s 8-month-old daughter had a big smile on her face, which just kept growing as her father gave her more and more love.

“EVERYTHING ❤,” the 40-year-old actress captioned the video, adding the hashtag “Happy Father’s Day.”

Popping up in the comments section, Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn went on to praise Fujikawa, who is celebrating his first Father’s Day since becoming a dad himself.

“What a blessing you are papa. That bundle of joy belongs to you!!” she wrote, adding, “Happy first Father’s Day #1.”

Less than week before Father’s Day rolled around, Hudson celebrated another very important day in her boyfriend’s life: his birthday.

On Monday, Hudson posted another sweet tribute to Fujikawa, sharing that her love “has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give.”

“The depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she wrote, adding that she can see “this gratitude” manifest in their daughter’s “joy and her magical spirit.”

“Thank you Mama Fuj and Papa Fuj for raising this beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human. The ups and downs and sideways were all worth it,” she shared. “Happy birthday baby! @swimswammyslippyslappy I love you ❤️.”

Alongside the sweet note, Hudson also shared a photo of Fujikawa cuddling up to their daughter as the pair sat by the pool together.

Just three months ago, when the couple stepped out together to attend a cancer research gala, it was Fujikawa’s turn to gush over his love.

Praising his girlfriend on the red carpet, he talked with Entertainment Tonight about what makes Hudson “the most courageous.”

“In the face of fear, she doesn’t back down,” he told the outlet in March. “I’ve seen her do things that I can’t imagine doing myself and I’m very proud of her. And I’m in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it.”

Hudson is also a mother to sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 7½, and Ryder Russell, 15.