Kate Hudson Talks Her Family Holiday Plans and 14-Month-Old Daughter Rani's 'Sneaky' Personality

Kate Hudson couldn’t be prouder of the personality her baby girl Rani Rose is developing.

During a Thursday evening chat with PEOPLE at her Happy x Nature Eco-Evening Collection event in Venice, California, the actress revealed that her 14-month-old daughter (who’s walking!) is “really funny.”

“Her sense of humor is starting to come through and it’s just amazing,” said Hudson, 40. “She’s a little sneaky, which I like. She’s got some strong personality characteristics coming out, which is real fun.”

The mother of three suspects her “precious” daughter may be inheriting some of these traits thanks to her big brothers Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 16 next month: “She’s just seeing them like, ‘These are my go-to’s’ and they’re so big, and she’s sprinting.”

“She went from walking to wanting to run,” Hudson added. “I have to hold her from falling forward, just in case, because she wants to move so fast. We’ll keep her on a little rope just to keep her from moving too fast.”

Hudson told PEOPLE that she and her gang are planning to “go to Colorado” for the holidays (it’s “what we always do”), and that she’s looking forward to “an amazing wedding coming up this New Year’s.”

As for how her body has changed since giving birth to baby No. 3, who is her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress said it took her “12 months” to get back into shape as opposed to her last pregnancy, when the process took about half that time.

“But I did it differently. I partnered with WW and I got really into the science behind what they were doing, because I had never really heard about it or known about it,” Hudson said.

Each piece in Happy X Nature’s newest evening wear collection — which features coats, dresses, tops, blazers and more in holiday-friendly hues — “is made of fabrics that contain recycled bottle yarns to help reduce the amount of waste on the planet,” the website reads.

As far as the glam looks, “For us, it was, ‘We’re going to bring nature and we’re gonna take it backstage,” Hudson told PEOPLE “So, you got the metallics and then you have … I actually think this was sort of Clueless-inspired, but in a cool way. .. That was kind of after [production] when we started seeing [specific finish pieces].”

“We’re in the business of statement casual, so I really want the pieces to feel like they have a statement, but you could wear them all the time,” she added. “I find right now there’s a lot of fabric in clothes, so we still do the good volume in everything, but I just kind of take it in a little bit.”