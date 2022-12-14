Kate Hudson Says Her Whole Family Is Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for Christmas

Kate Hudson isn't the only one who's excited for son Ryder to come home for Christmas.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Glass Onion actress, 43, talked about how excited son Bing, 11, and daughter Rani Rose, 4, are to have their big brother home.

"This Christmas is like, it's a thing. The fact that Ryder's coming home, it's his first time coming home. Even the cousins, because we do big Christmases and we're all together," she explained. "Ryder coming home is the big [thing]."

"Me as well but I don't want to be that mom," she laughed.

"You can't play hard to get when you're a mom, like, 'Oh you, whatever,' " the late-night host teased.

"Yeah, that's true," Hudson snickered.

In September, Hudson talked about missing Ryder — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — as she adjusted to him being away.

"It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will just hit me that he's not here."

"But he's having a blast, he's in the city, he's like ready," she added. "And that makes me so excited. I'm so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that's all I can ask for."

In addition to Ryder, Hudson is also mom to son Bing, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Appearing on the cover of Byrdie's "After-Dark" digital issue, the mom of three talked about what the future of her family looks like, and how she takes things day by day.

"I've been having children my entire adult life," she told the outlet. "I've got my 4-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."