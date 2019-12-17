Kate Hudson Shares Hilarious Festive Family Photo: 'We Take Christmas Merry Seriously'

Image zoom Kate Hudson and family Ryder Robinson/Instagram

Kate Hudson‘s family is ready to rock around the Christmas tree!

The actress, 40, is surrounded by her kids, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their two dogs in a festive family snapshot she shared on Instagram Tuesday that features the entire gang dressed in their holiday best, seated in the bed of an old-fashioned blue truck.

While the whole brood sports red and green attire (complete with a tiny Santa hat headband for 14-month-old Rani Rose!), Hudson and her sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 16 next month, completed their outfits with hats shaped like Christmas trees.

Perhaps the most committed to the theme? Musician and content-creator/editor Fujikawa, 33, who sported a Christmas-print pair of overalls over a brown sweater, bearing a striking resemblance to Santa Claus with a full beard and spectacles sitting low on his nose.

“We take Christmas MERRY seriously … 🎄#SeeHowIDidThat 🤓 #DontMessWithOurXmasGame,” Hudson wrote in the fun photo’s caption.

Hudson isn’t the only one in her famous family who takes the Christmas season seriously. Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that the actress’s mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell would be reprising their roles as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, in 2020’s The Christmas Chronicles 2.

In an interview with PEOPLE, director Chris Columbus (the mastermind behind films like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Mrs. Doubtfire and Home Alone) said filming with the two stars brought “a lot of laughter” to the set.

“There’s a tremendous amount of respect there and a tremendous amount of love and trust, partially because they’ve been together for so long,” he said. “They just get along beautifully.”

Hawn made a cameo in the first installment, and is not the only family connection to the original. The couple’s son Oliver Hudson played the late father to the film’s two lead child characters, while Hudson’s son Bing appeared briefly as one of the kids sending a video to Santa to ask for presents. The family comedy follows Russell’s Santa Claus as he tries to save the spirit of Christmas with two kids mourning the loss of their dad.

Image zoom Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn in The Christmas Chronicles Michael Gibson/Netflix

Last week, Hudson chatted with PEOPLE at her Happy x Nature Eco-Evening Collection event in Venice, California, revealing that her daughter (who’s walking!) has a “really funny” personality.

“Her sense of humor is starting to come through and it’s just amazing,” said the actress and Fabletics guru of Rani. “She’s a little sneaky, which I like. She’s got some strong personality characteristics coming out, which is real fun.”

The mother of three suspects her “precious” baby girl may be inheriting some of these traits thanks to her big brothers: “She’s just seeing them like, ‘These are my go-to’s’ and they’re so big, and she’s sprinting.”

“She went from walking to wanting to run,” Hudson added. “I have to hold her from falling forward, just in case, because she wants to move so fast. We’ll keep her on a little rope just to keep her from moving too fast.”