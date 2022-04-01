Kate Hudson Shows Off 3-Year-Old Daughter Rani's Makeup After She Asked for a 'Rainbow Face'
Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose is showing off her rainbow glam.
The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star, 42, shared an adorable photo of her 3-year-old daughter with a face full of makeup after the toddler asked her mom to give her a rainbow-inspired look.
In the snap, Rani — whom Hudson shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa — gazed at the camera after the actress got her dolled up with colorful eyeshadow and bright pink lip gloss.
"Oh Rani Rose 🌹 ☀️ She directed me to create this 'rainbow face' and I feel like I delivered! 🌈 Good morning ☀️" Hudson captioned the Instagram post.
Along with makeup, Rani has also proven to be quite the fashionista. Back in February, Huson — who is also mom to sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 10 — shared a carousel of photos of Rani modeling an array of adorable outfits on Instagram, captioning the post, "I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it's a daily thing over here guys."
Added Hudson: "And the makeup obsession is hard to stop…tears when she can't raid my makeup drawer. Oh boy 🤯 #help #fiveoutfitsaday #hardtosayno #pickseverythingoutherself #waycoolerthaniwilleverbeokayfine!"
In the first photo, Rani can be seen dressed in her best fairytale-inspired getup, looking like a tiny princess in a tea-length, tiered skirt, sheer cape with silver sequins, glittery peep-toe heels, a clear-beaded necklace with pops of pink and purple, and of course, a beautiful tiara.
Additionally, Rani sported the ultimate princess look in a light blue, Frozen-inspired gown adorned with sparkles and butterflies, accessorizing with a chunky pink and blue necklace and light pink headphones, and for her last look, she kept it casual in a millennial pink beanie that says "rosé" on the front, pink heart sunglasses, and an off-white teddy jacket.
At the time, Hudson also opened up about her and Rani's mother-daughter bond, telling PEOPLE they enjoy spending time together in the kitchen.
"Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time. She's my little helper," Hudson shared, noting that Fujikawa often steps in as her sous-chef. "She's very precise in everything she does."
The Music actress continued: "I also have a theory that when you're in the kitchen and you cook with your kids, that they really appreciate food in a different way."