Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani, 3, Watch Out for Santa Claus in Cute Christmas Eve Video

"Santa wasn't bothered by the Colorado storm," Kate Hudson wrote after she and 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose stayed up on Christmas Eve to watch Santa Claus arrive

Kate Hudson is keeping the Christmas spirit alive for her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

On Christmas Eve, the Golden Globe winner, 42, and her youngest child kept an eye out for Santa Claus together in a cute video she posted Sunday to Instagram. In the clip, Rani ran to the window after her siblings and cousins made a commotion at the sight of Saint Nicholas outside.

"Some caught a glimpse, some of us didn't but Santa wasn't bothered by the Colorado storm and showed up like Santa does, in all his magical wonder. Merry Christmas everyone," Hudson wrote in the caption.

She also gave a shoutout to non-profits World Food Programme, World Food Program USA and MindUP, all of which her family donated to during the holidays.

Hudson and her family arrived in Aspen, Colorado last week, when Hudson posted a photo at the airport with Rani, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 35. She's also mother to sons Ryder Russell, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, whom she co-parents with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

The Almost Famous actress has been known to get away with her brood to the family's home in Aspen for holidays with mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, as well as Kate's brother Oliver Hudson.

Earlier this month, Hudson posted a photo of her mother and Rani sharing a sweet moment ahead of the holidays. In the Instagram snap, Hawn, 76, laughed as Rani sat by her side, smiling in a green holiday dress and matching hair bow. "Holiday spirit off to a great start," Hudson captioned the post.

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"