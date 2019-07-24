Summer Cheesin'! Kate Hudson Poses with Daughter Rani, 9 Months, in Cute Upside-Down Shot

Image zoom Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Kate Hudson/Instagram

Rani Rose is practicing her acrobat skills!

Kate Hudson and her adorable 9-month-old were two peas in a pod as they posed for a recent snapshot together that the actress, 40, shared with her followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

Taken in what appears to be a restaurant, the cute image saw both gals looking at the camera, with Hudson wearing a teething bracelet around her wrist and a backpack.

Rani, meanwhile, sat facing her mama — but her head was tilted back, staring up at the photographer from an upside-down angle as Mom supported her baby girl’s head in her hands.

“🙃 #Rani🌹,” Hudson captioned the sweet moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Chubby Cheeks, Sibling Snuggles and More: The Cutest Photos of Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani

Aside from Rani, whom Hudson shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, she’s also mom to sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15, from previous relationships with Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson, respectively.

The family jetted off to Italy for a summer vacation last month that saw the Fool’s Gold star snuggling up with her baby girl aboard a boat in one outing.

In another snapshot, presumably from the trip, Ryder leaned down to give his baby sister a kiss on the forehead as both siblings wore swimsuits, Ryder dripping from a recent dip in the water.

Another photo showed the actress posing together with Fujikawa, 33, and her kids in a sweet selfie, which Hudson captioned, “My loves of my life ☀️.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Feels “Love All Around” with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and Their Daughter Rani Rose

Hudson rang in her milestone 40th birthday this past April, sharing an adorable image of all three of her children together for the first time to mark the occasion.

And despite having a busy household and career, the actress, Fabletics co-founder and mother of three looked as happy and as calm as ever.

“My wishes came true,” Hudson wrote in the photo’s caption. “Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40.”