Kate Hudson Celebrates Daughter Rani Turning Four Weeks Old with Adorable Photo: 'What a Month!'

Kate Hudson‘s baby girl is officially four weeks old!

The actress, 39, celebrated her daughter Rani Rose‘s latest age milestone on Instagram Tuesday with an adorable new photo.

“#WhatAMonth!” Hudson captioned the picture of her infant, who was dressed in a pink head wrap and gray ensemble as she posed on a pink blanket next to a sign that read, “One Month” in cursive handwriting. (Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child together on Oct. 2.)

The Fabletics co-founder, who announced her pregnancy in April, is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson J. Countess/WireImage

Tuesday’s update on Rani is the latest snapshot of her cute face. Hudson previously shared the first photo of her baby girl earlier this month, when she called Rani her “little rosebud.”

On Monday, the mother of three shared a glimpse of Rani with an image of her tiny feet.

In addition, Hudson and Fujikawa, 32, have been savoring every moment with their newborn as seen in social-media highlights. The Almost Famous star previously shared a sweet photograph of her boyfriend pushing their daughter around in a stroller.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Welcome Daughter Rani Rose — Find Out the Story Behind Her Name



A source recently told PEOPLE that Hudson “can’t stop smiling” about the latest addition to her family. “She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” the insider said. “And her big brothers are so excited — they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always.”

Ryder recently shared sweet sibling photos on Instagram, in which he showcased different facial expressions aimed at his baby sister as he cradled her in his arms.

“Aw sweeties. Love you so much,” their proud mom wrote in the comments section.