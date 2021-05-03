Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani, 2, Supports Big Brother Bing, 9, at Baseball: 'Never Looked So Sweet'

No. 1 fan!

Proud mom Kate Hudson shared an adorable photo on Instagram Monday of daughter Rani Rose, 2, posing with her big brother, 9-year-old Bingham "Bing," at his baseball game.

"Baseball never looked so sweet ⚾️," the actress, 42, captioned the sibling snapshot.

Hudson shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. The Music actress, who also shares son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, opened up during a January episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist about raising her three children with three different men, and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.

"The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff," she added. "Other than that, it's like, I just let it go ... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Goldie Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to her daughter Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"