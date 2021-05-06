Kate Hudson Says Daughter Rani, 2, Already Started Stealing Her Shoes and Copying Her Workouts

"I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real," the mother of three tells PEOPLE

The actress, 42, says her 2½-year-old already started copying her workouts and sneaking into her closet to grab her shoes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She comes in my closet, the shoes are gone," Hudson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I even have video of her saying, 'Mine. It's mine.' "

And when the Fabletics founder works out, little Rani tries to copy her moves.



"She wants to work out with me," Hudson says. "She gets on there, she's doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move. I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kate Hudson Instagram Credit: Kate Hudson Instagram

Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn — with whom she teamed up for La Mer's new Mother's Day campaign — says the Oscar winner borrowed from her as a kid too. "She took my La Mer, and she took my shoes," Hawn, 75, says.



And Hudson still loves to steal from Mom. "Her closet, her products, her vitamins, they're all mine," she says. "I use them. I don't ask."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Star in La Mer's Mothers Day Campaign

But the Sibling Revelry podcast host never got to raid Mom's closet for her stylish red carpet looks because "Mom is really good at purging and not keeping anything," Hudson shares. "So she kept none of her old clothes, and when I got older, I was like, 'Where are those Elia pumps, Mom? Where did you put all of those amazing dresses you wore?' And Mom's like, 'I don't know.' "

So Hudson did the reverse and saved all of her looks for Rani.

"It's the opposite of Mom," she says. "I have everything. I was looking through some of the archives, and I said, when Rani is 16 and opens up this box, I'm going to live through her."