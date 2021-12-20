Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani, 3, Twin in Winter Coats: 'Colorado Girlies'

"The birdies have landed 🛬 ❄️," Kate Hudson wrote alongside the adorable pic, which features the mother-daughter duo sporting similar cream-colored coats

Kate Hudson and daughter Rani are totally twinning.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old actress posted a photograph on Instagram of herself and her 3-year-old daughter traveling ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Hudson can be seen smiling and striking a silly pose behind Rani, who flashed a more serious look. The mother-daughter duo both wore similar, furry cream-colored coats.

"The birdies have landed 🛬 ❄️ #coloradogirlies #xmastime," Hudson, who is also mom to 17-year-old son Ryder and 10-year-old son Bingham, captioned the sweet snapshot.

In the comment section, Samantha Ronson wrote, "Need her coat in my size!" as Sara Foster commented, "I can't 😍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kate hudson Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The sweet post with Rani came shortly after the Golden Globe winner shared a photograph of her daughter bonding with another family member earlier that same week — Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn.

In the image, which was shared to Hudson's Instagram Story, Hawn, 75, laughed as granddaughter Rani sat by her side smiling in a green holiday dress and matching hair bow.

"Holiday spirit off to a great start 🎄❤️ #happyholidays" Hudson captioned the post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Goldie Hawn, Rani Rose Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"