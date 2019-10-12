She's a Walker! Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Rose Takes Her First Steps: 'Come to Mama'

Kate Hudson has a new walker in the house!

Rani Rose, who turned 1 year old on October 2, can be seen walking toward her mom in an adorable video posted on Instagram by the Almost Famous actress on Friday.

“Come to Mama, come to mama,” Hudson, 40, can be heard saying in the clip as she holds the camera. Rani is chatty as she coos while taking some steps towards her mom. “Good girl!” Hudson exclaims when Rani makes it to her.

“Walking into Friday with Snake…. #TGIF #AndShesOff 🐾,” Hudson captioned the video.

Hudson shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 33, whom she’s been dating since December 2016. She is also mom to two boys, 15-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson and 8-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whom she shares with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

Rani is Hudson’s third child, but her only girl, and it seems like Hudson is loving the newfound girl time.

Back in August, the mother of three shared a happy snap of herself and Rani wearing matching sundresses, captioning the post with a simple sunflower emoji.

In the photos, Hudson wears a white minidress with brown embroidery, oversized sunglasses and her blonde locks pulled back in a bun.

She accessorized the ensemble with long gold necklaces and dangly earrings. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress holds her little tot, who gives a big smile for the camera and holds a stuffed bunny rabbit in her hand.

Rani was also featured in promotional materials for Hudson’s Happy by Nature recyclable fashion line. In September, Hudson shared a video speaking about the line, and little Rani makes an appearance on her mom’s lap as she models a green maxi dress made from recycled plastic bottles.

In August, Hudson shared a sweet snap with Fujikawa and Rani lounging around. “Lazy day ☀️,” she wrote in the caption.