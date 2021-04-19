Watch Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani, 2, Adorably Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Mom: 'Love Felt and Heard'

"Thank you all for the love today," said Kate Hudson, who turned 42 on Monday

Kate Hudson got the sweetest birthday video from her little girl.

The Almost Famous actress turned 42 on Monday, and on Instagram, Hudson shared the adorable video she was sent while at work, showing her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose singing "Happy Birthday" to her mom — and blowing out imaginary candles!

In the clip, Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa counts down "1, 2, 3" as their daughter Rani then says "Go" before singing the song. "Happy birthday to Mommy, happy birthday to you!" the toddler sings with a smile before laughing and blowing on the camera.

"A super early set call means I miss the morning birthday snuggle but this...THIS! A text from my big guy @mr.ryderrobinson, a face time from my Bingo and a song from my girl. Birthday love felt and heard," Hudson captioned the post, thanking her other kids — sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9 — for their thoughtfulness. "Thank you all for the love today. Already feel it and it ain't even noon 🙏❤️."

On his Instagram Story, Ryder wrote, "Happy Birthday Momma, Love you the most."

Last month, Hudson showcased the adorable pink sweater she made for Rani, sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram that showed the girl modeling the cozy outfit. "Finally knit my baby girl a 'Rani Rose' colored sweater! 💞🧶," she captioned the post at the time.

Several of Hudson's famous followers then commented on the star's knitting abilities — and how cute her daughter is. "She's a sweet lil nugget!" wrote Octavia Spencer, who co-stars with Hudson in the upcoming season of her show, Truth Be Told.

Meanwhile, Hilary Swank commented, "SO BEAUTIFUL!! I didn't know you knit!! When we can, we must knit together. I love knitting with other women." Hudson soon replied to her, "yes please!!!! I need a knitting partner!"

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Goldie Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to her daughter Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"