"Thought I'd share the full experience," Kate Hudson captioned a video of herself and 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose singing Alicia Keys' 2012 hit single "Girl on Fire"

Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Sing 'Girl on Fire' in Adorable Video: 'We Love Putting on a Show'

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose certainly shares her mother's passion for performing.

On Thursday, the Music star, 42, shared an adorable video of herself and her 3-year-old toddler singing an a cappella version of Alicia Keys' 2012 hit single "Girl on Fire," which Hudson said is Rani's "favorite song."

The footage, which was shared to Instagram, began with the mother-daughter duo getting into position for their impromptu performance. After nestling behind a baby safety gate, the two then launched into song.

"She's just a girl, and she's on fire," the pair crooned, as Hudson opened the gate for her child to step through.

The actress then improvised some of the lyrics, jokingly singing, "Living in a fantasy / mama doesn't know the words."

Kate Hudson, Rani Rose Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

As the duet crescendoed to the chorus, little Rani took center stage as her mom acted as the background dancer.

"This girl is on fire / This girl is on fire," the tiny tot sang. "She's walking on fire / This girl is on fire."

As any entertainer would, Rani ended her performance with a bow. "That was awesome," Hudson raved while giving her daughter a high-five.

Rani then turned around and bowed again — this time to her dad, Hudson's fiancé Danny Fujikawa. "Good bow," Fujikawa, 35, remarked off-camera.

Kate Hudson, Rani Rose Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson captioned the video: "Thought I'd share the full experience! 7:30 am showing! Rani's favorite song This Girl is On Fire 🔥 This is how we do it over here….we love putting on a show LETS GO!"

In another Instagram post, Hudson shared screenshots from the clip and wrote, "Interpretive dance is kind of our thing 👯‍♀️🎩🎭."

The cute family performance comes just days after Rani celebrated her third birthday. Hudson marked the special milestone by posting a video in which she and Fujikawa sang to their child in bed.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Feels 'Love All Around' with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa & Their Daughter Rani Rose

"Our little Rani Rose is 3 today 🌹," Hudson wrote in the caption. "Her birth was as beautiful as the days that have followed. What a gift to our family 🙏 Happy Birthday baby girl!!! 🎂🎉."

Hudson first began dating Fujikawa in late 2016. She announced her engagement to the musician last month shortly before appearing on the Met Gala red carpet, where she showed off her engagement ring alongside other Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

"I'm really excited," Hudson said of the engagement during her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live.