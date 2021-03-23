Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Rose, 2, Adorably Joins Dad Danny Fujikawa for Morning Yoga Poses

"Oh honey, that was so good, sweetheart," Kate Hudson tells her toddler after she takes a deep breath while copying her dad's yoga pose

Rani Rose is starting her day in zen mode.

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson shared footage of her 2-year-old daughter practicing a yoga pose with her musician dad, Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. In the clip, Rani wears her PJs while sitting cross-legged on the ground beside Fujikawa, cutely taking a deep breath before losing interest and walking away.

"Oh honey, that was so good, sweetheart," the Music actress, 41, tells Rani in the video after her exhale.

Rani takes after her mom, who often posts moments from her at-home yoga sessions. On Friday, Hudson shared a photo of herself on her mat, writing: "All streams flow to the sea because it is lower than they are. Humility gives it its power. -Lao Tzu #fridayflow #yoga When I practice I set intentions and this was mine today! Anyone else set a weekend intention?!?!"

Hudson is also mom to son Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 9, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

During a January episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Oscar nominee opened up about sharing her three children with three different men, and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.