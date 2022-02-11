Kate Hudson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose Is 'Getting Big Fast' in Sweet, New Photo

Kate Hudson's only daughter is growing up!

The Almost Famous star, 42, shared an adorable, new photo of 3-year-old Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, on Instagram Thursday.

In the pic, the tot sits in the grass wearing long, orange pigtails, reminiscent of the classic fictional character Pippi Longstocking, complete with a red and white plaid, ruffled dress paired with red tights. Rani flashes her smile at someone standing nearby as she hangs on tight to a pink stuffed animal.

"She's getting big fast 🧡," Hudson captured the cute snapshot.

Earlier this month Hudson opened up about her and Rani's mother-daughter bond, telling PEOPLE they enjoy spending time together in the kitchen.

"Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time. She's my little helper," Hudson shared, noting that Fujikawa often steps in as her sous-chef. "She's very precise in everything she does."

The Music actress continued: "I also have a theory that when you're in the kitchen and you cook with your kids, that they really appreciate food in a different way."

Hudson also shares her oldest son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and second son Bingham, 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," Hudson said with a laugh on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in January.

"The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star added. "Other than that, it's like, I just let it go... I work my a— off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

Hudson also candidly shared how she's been handling being at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic with her brood. "I wanna be, like, 'Yeah, it's so great and we're figuring out,' but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there's days that I have to remind myself to be grateful," she admitted to Geist, 45.