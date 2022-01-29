Kate Hudson Posts Sweet Snapshot of 'Favorite Superheroes' Daughter Rani Rose and Jimi Hendrix

The fashion-forward tot accessorized her black, red, and white cardigan with a hot pink cape and matching wand, along with a bejeweled mask and tiara. She struck a pose next to a black-and-white portrait of the late Jimi Hendrix for the shot.

Hudson and Hawn have famously shared an undeniably tight mother-daughter bond throughout the years. For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue , Hudson spoke about being raised by Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"