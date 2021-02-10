Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Shares a 'Very Important Message for Toddlers' in Sweet Video

Kate Hudson watched as her 2-year-old daughter adorably brushed her teeth in an Instagram video

Rani Rose may only be 2 years old, but she already knows the importance of oral hygiene.

On Wednesday, Kate Hudson shared an adorable video on Instagram of her youngest child, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, brushing her teeth with, as the actress put it, "a very importance message for toddlers."

In the sweet footage, Rani is dressed in cute pajamas as she excitedly lines her brush with toothpaste while Hudson, 41, films her. "Put the toothpaste on my brush and I want to brush my teeth," Rani sweetly says.

"It's very important to brush my teeth," the toddler adds as her mom mumbles in agreement.

"I'm brushing my teeth now more," Rani says as she begins brushing with a smile on her face. And the Almost Famous star approved of her daughter's method, telling Rani, "You do that so good."

After just a few seconds of brushing, Rani takes the toothbrush out of her mouth and shows it to her mom. "It's all gone!" Rani says.

"Yeah," Hudson says with a laugh. "I think you need to brush them a little more."

"Oh with toothpaste," Rani says as she grabs toothpaste once again.

"Sure," Hudson responds while laughing.

The Golden Globe winner captioned the video, "Rani has a very important message for toddlers this AM ☀️ She also clearly has the family gene of making up songs for EVERYTHING 💃."

Hudson — who is also mom to sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9 — has recently shared several videos and posts from her time at home with her daughter. Last month, she posted a hilarious Instagram clip of the duo dancing in their seats while enjoying breakfast together.

"I love my eggs. What do you love?" Hudson could be heard singing to Rani in the video. "How we eat? Just like this!"

Rani could be heard saying "mmmm" as she ate and bopped her head and arms in delight. "How we do breakfast 🍳," Hudson captioned the sweet video on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of InStyle's March issue (on newsstands Feb. 12). For the photoshoot, Hudson and Rani posed in matching smiley-face T-shirts while playing on a mattress situated in the grass.

In a video segment tied to InStyle's cover story, Hudson talked quarantining with her "beautiful" family during lockdown.