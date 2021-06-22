Watch Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani, 2½, Perform Adorable ABC Sing-Along: 'Teach Em Young'

Kate Hudson plays the piano while her daughter Rani sits on her lap and sings the children's tune

Rani Rose knows her ABC's!

On Monday, in honor of World Music Day, Kate Hudson, 42, posted an adorable video of her accompanying daughter Rani on the piano while the 2½-year-old sings the alphabet.

In the too-cute clip, Rani sits on her mom's lap as the actress counts her daughter in to start singing the tune.

"And that, ladies and gentleman, is how to sing your ABC's #TeachEmYoung#HappyMusicDay 🎶🎤🎹," Hudson writes.

Several of Hudson's friends and family members commented on the heartwarming clip.

"I have no words only inordinate amounts of LOVE ❤️ #RANIROSEROCKS," Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn wrote.

"Elvis loved watching this. I think we need to start a mommy band Kate!" Amanda Kloots added, while Vanessa Bryant replied, "😍😍😍😍she's so cute!"

"Now my know my ABCS too! Genius @katehudson," Cara Delevingne teased.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Hudson opened up about how Rani, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, is quickly becoming her mini-me.

"She wants to work out with me," said Hudson, who is also mom to sons Bingham "Bing," 9, and Ryder, 17. "She gets on there, she's doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move. I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real."

Hudson added that she plans to pass down some of her favorite fashion pieces to her daughter, explaining that she never got to raid Hawn's closet for her stylish red carpet looks since "Mom is really good at purging and not keeping anything."