Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Rose, 3, 'Partied So Crazy on Halloween' — See Her Cute Costume!
Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose, 3, dressed up as a butterfly fairy for Halloween
Rani Rose had a wild night on Halloween!
On Tuesday, Kate Hudson, 42, shared a silly series of photos of her 3-year-old daughter dressed up as a butterfly fairy for the holiday. The actress also included pictures of her taking her little girl trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
For her costume, Rani looked too cute in a pink and purple tulle dress adorned with a gold sequin butterfly. She also attached gold butterfly wings to her back to complete the look.
"'Mommy we partied so crazy on Halloween!'🧚♀️ #yeahwedid," Hudson captioned the photo, quoting her toddler.
Queer Eye's Tan France replied, "OMG 😍😍😍."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Kate Hudson Snaps Silly Selfies with Son Bing, 10, and Daughter Rani, 3: 'Bunch of Pumpkin Heads'
Prior to the spooky holiday, the Almost Famous star shared multiple selfies to Instagram with her daughter and son Bing, 10, as the trio took turns posing with a mini pumpkin on their heads.
The actress and her kids made a variety of funny faces in the photos as they snuggled close to one another.
"Just a bunch of pumpkin heads 🎃," wrote Hudson, who is also mom to son Ryder, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.
Hudson shares son Bing with ex Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.