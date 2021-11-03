Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose, 3, dressed up as a butterfly fairy for Halloween

Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Rose, 3, 'Partied So Crazy on Halloween' — See Her Cute Costume!

Rani Rose had a wild night on Halloween!

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson, 42, shared a silly series of photos of her 3-year-old daughter dressed up as a butterfly fairy for the holiday. The actress also included pictures of her taking her little girl trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For her costume, Rani looked too cute in a pink and purple tulle dress adorned with a gold sequin butterfly. She also attached gold butterfly wings to her back to complete the look.

"'Mommy we partied so crazy on Halloween!'🧚‍♀️ #yeahwedid," Hudson captioned the photo, quoting her toddler.

Queer Eye's Tan France replied, "OMG 😍😍😍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

rani halloween 3 rani halloween rani halloween 2

Left: Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVxCMZLLbaG/ kate hudson / instagram Center: Credit: kate hudson / instagram Right: Credit: kate hudson / instagram

Prior to the spooky holiday, the Almost Famous star shared multiple selfies to Instagram with her daughter and son Bing, 10, as the trio took turns posing with a mini pumpkin on their heads.

The actress and her kids made a variety of funny faces in the photos as they snuggled close to one another.

"Just a bunch of pumpkin heads 🎃," wrote Hudson, who is also mom to son Ryder, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.