Matching with Mom! Kate Hudson and Her Baby Girl Rani Are a Perfect Pair in Cute New Snaps

Kate Hudson and Rani Rose are two peas in a pod.

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles — in coordinating duds! — in a pair of summery photographs the actress and Fabletics co-founder, 40, posted to her Instagram account on Thursday.

Hudson holds her 10-month-old baby girl on her hip as both wear the same pretty white frock with a nature-themed trim. The Almost Famous star leveled up her dress with a brown belt, statement earrings, several necklaces and a pair of aviators, carrying a white bag on her shoulder.

Grinning just as widely as Hudson while clutching a stuffed bunny as her accessory, baby Rani perfectly mirrored her mama in her matching tunic.

Both gals smile at the camera for the first shot while the second sees them looking lovingly at each other. Hudson captioned the images simply, with just a sunflower emoji.

Hudson recently got candid in an interview for InStyle‘s 25th anniversary issue, where the mother of three talked about posing nude for her 2001 cover with the magazine at age 22.

“To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off,” she said. “People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. Always have!”

Hudson also reflected on her 2003 cover, when she was pregnant with her first child, now-15-year-old son Ryder Russell, and said in the cover story that she would never ditch her high heels during pregnancy.

“I was 24, and back then I really didn’t give up my high heels,” she told the publication. “But 15 years later, during this last pregnancy, I sure did.”

Thursday’s snaps aren’t the first time Hudson — also mom to son Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8 — and her baby girl, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, have twinned in their attire.

In January, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress took a cue from her little girl and kept things cozy in a jumpsuit as they snuggled up for a bedtime bottle.

“We love a onesie 💕💚💕,” Hudson captioned the photo.