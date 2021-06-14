The mother-daughter duo wore plenty of safety gear as they flew to a summer vacation destination for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020

Kate Hudson Takes Daughter Rani, 2½, on First Vacation in Over a Year: 'Time to Roll Little Lady'

Kate Hudson jetted off with her baby girl for the first time in over a year.

On Sunday, the Music actress, 42, shared a photo on Instagram of herself and daughter Rani Rose, 2½, decked out in masks and safety gear at an airport as they set off on a vacation for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Been since March 2020 and now it's time to roll little lady. We got this 😷," Hudson wrote alongside the photo, which showed her holding hands with her toddler, who wore a face shield and colorful mask for the travels.

After embarking on the summer getaway, Hudson then posted a photo of her foot resting on her mom Goldie Hawn's foot in a sunny snapshot. "Mommy and me 💙🧿 @goldiehawn," she wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Hudson opened up about how Rani, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, is quickly becoming her mini-me.

"She wants to work out with me," said Hudson, who is also mom to sons Bingham "Bing," 9, and Ryder, 17. "She gets on there, she's doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move. I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real."

RELATED VIDEO: Oliver Hudson Swam in Fountain at Caesar's Palace With Sister Kate & Got 'Kicked Out'

Hudson added that she plans to pass down some of her favorite fashion pieces to her daughter, explaining that she never got to raid Hawn's closet for her stylish red carpet looks since "Mom is really good at purging and not keeping anything."