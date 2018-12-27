Kate Hudson Takes a 'Morning Walk' with Daughter Rani on Her First Christmas: See the Cute Clip

Rani Rose‘s first Christmas was a winter-wonderland success!

Kate Hudson took her bundled-up baby girl, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Oct. 2, out for a Christmas Day “morning walk” on Tuesday, where they took in the snowy landscape together and Hudson wished her followers a Merry Christmas from the pair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the serene clip, the 39-year-old actress and Fabletics co-founder held Rani, who was dressed in a red beanie and matching season-appropriate outfit, close to her chest in a warm-looking sling.

“Hope your Christmas was as fun, loving and crazy as ours!” Hudson wrote in the caption. “Hopefully someone else got a few pics of our day because this was the only footage I got of Christmas Day. Guess that means it was one fantastic Christmas! Sending good everything everywhere! 🙏❤️🙏”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Kurt Russell’s Netflix Christmas Movie Is a Family Affair — Even Goldie Hawn’s in It!

Baby Rani has gotten her fair share of family snuggles since her arrival almost three months ago. Earlier this month, the newest family member was treated to a bonding session with her grandparents: Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn and the latter’s longtime partner Kurt Russell.

In the shot, Hawn, 73, could be seen holding little Rani while gazing lovingly down at her as Russell, 67, peered over her shoulder, placing his hand gently on the baby’s head.

“Grandma and Grandpa duty … or should I say Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” Hudson captioned the post, likely referring to the couple’s roles as the iconic duo in Netflix’s festive new family film The Christmas Chronicles.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Shares Gym Selfie Two Months After Giving Birth to Third Baby



Two and a half months after giving birth to her third child, Hudson — also mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14 — announced she is the newest ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health,” the star told PEOPLE exclusively of the partnership. “It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”

With WW, she has a “simple and helpful” way to spend some time on herself and keep track of what she’s eating. Hudson said that she already started using WW’s Freestyle program, and didn’t have to change too much about how she’s eating.

“I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love,” she explained. “That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness. It’s about understanding your fitness activity, understanding your food, understanding the things that you love. It’s about how to balance.”