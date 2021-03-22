Kate Hudson shared a video of the toddler enjoying her frozen dessert before fighting over the spoon as the actress tried to reach for it

Watch Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Rose, 2, Fight Mom for Her Ice Cream in Hilarious Video: 'Oh Boy'

Rani Rose isn't about to share her ice cream with anybody.

On Sunday, Kate Hudson posted an adorable home video of her 2-year-old daughter enjoying some chocolate chip ice cream for dessert before going to bed. But when the Music actress, 41, reached for the spoon to partake in the dessert with her, Rani gave her mom a confused look, then struggled to take back the spoon, unwilling to share her sweets with Hudson.

"It was all going so well," Hudson wrote in the video, showing Rani digging in while wearing a Fleetwood Mac T-shirt. Then as the toddler fought over the spoon, Hudson wrote, "Oh boy," before concluding with, "Time for bed."

"🤼‍♀️ Night night time 💤," the mom of three captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Hudson — who is also mom to sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9 — showcased the adorable pink sweater she made for Rani, sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram that showed the girl modeling the cozy outfit.

"Finally knit my baby girl a 'Rani Rose' colored sweater! 💞🧶," she captioned the post.

Several of Hudson's famous followers then commented on the star's knitting abilities — and how cute her daughter is. "She's a sweet lil nugget!" wrote Octavia Spencer, who co-stars with Hudson in the upcoming season of her show, Truth Be Told.