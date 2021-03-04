Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Dance with Daughter Rani, 2, While Listening to Vinyl: 'Grooving'

It's safe to say Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's 2-year-old daughter Rani is an Al Green fan

Rani Rose has got rhythm!

The 2-year-old showed off her love of music in a sweet video shared by mom Kate Hudson on Instagram Wednesday night, in which she was held by her musician dad Danny Fujikawa as they danced along to an Al Green record playing in the background.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rani busts a series of adorable moves in the arms of Fujikawa, 34, twisting her upper body to the song ("Call Me [Come Back Home]") as her dad sways along with her.

"Rani grooving 🎶 #shedigsvinyl ✨," Kate, 41, wrote in the caption of the vintage-filtered footage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nominated for best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for her performance in Music, Kate appeared during the 2021 Golden Globes broadcast on Sunday from home, surrounded by her family members.

Among those in attendance were the actress's mother Goldie Hawn, Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell, Kate's brother Oliver Hudson and more. Fujikawa and Rani also joined, as well as Kate's older children: sons Bingham Hawn, 9½, and Ryder Russell, 17.

When the family appeared ahead of a commercial break, little Rani sweetly yelled to the camera, "Hi, everybody!"

During the E! Live from the Red Carpet preshow before the event, Kate told Giuliana Rancic about the family affair. "I realized I haven't done this in a year and a half almost, put a gown on, a dress," she said. "It was fun for all of us. It's fun."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Says Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa "Makes Me Feel Loved Even When We Fight"

Kate recently told PEOPLE that she looks up to brother Oliver, 44, in terms of parenting in one specific way. (The actor is dad to 7½-year-old daughter Rio Laura as well as sons Bodhi Hawn, 10, and Wilder Brooks, 13.)

"Oliver and [wife Erinn Bartlett] are so good at taking the time to drop the kids off at our house, and they go and they do their weekends, before, of course, COVID. They really take the time," Kate said. "It's something that I want to take from Oliver, which I think is a really good thing."

"They like to go have fun together and remind each other how much fun they have, just the two of them. And they do it at least once a month," continued the Almost Famous actress.