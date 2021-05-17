Mother-Daughter Dress-Up! Kate Hudson and Rani Rose Model Sunglasses: 'Closet Clean Out with My Girl'

Kate Hudson shared the sweet moment on Instagram while doing some spring cleaning at home

Kate Hudson is sharing her extensive wardrobe with her little girl!

The actress, 42, shared a glimpse of her spring cleaning at home by sharing a sweet mother-daughter photo on Instagram, posing alongside 2½-year-old Rani Rose in sunglasses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Closet clean out with my girl 😎 Who else is ready for a Spring clean? 🌸," Hudson captioned the photo, which was reminiscent of Hudson's iconic movie poster for 2000's Almost Famous, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Hudson told PEOPLE earlier this month about how Rani, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, is quickly becoming her mini-me.

"She wants to work out with me," the mom of three said. "She gets on there, she's doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move. I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

kate hudson

Hudson added that she plans to pass down some of her favorite fashion pieces to her daughter and said she never got to raid her own mom Goldie Hawn's closet for her stylish red carpet looks because "Mom is really good at purging and not keeping anything."