Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Rose, 2, Looks Adorable in Christmas Outfit: 'Not Messing Around'

Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani Rose is ready for the holiday season!

The actress shared an adorable photo of the 2-year-old wearing a festive outfit on Saturday — Christmas-patterned onesie pajamas paired with a pint-sized red and green blazer.

“Rani Rose just showed up for Christmas and she is NOT messing around 🎄 #toddlerfashion” Hudson, 41, captioned the picture.

Last week, the mom of three revealed in another Instagram post that her house was already decked out for the upcoming holiday. “Couldn’t wait, so we are up and running in our home! 🎄” she wrote alongside a photo of her decorations, including garland, lights and candles.

Hudson shares daughter Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and also is mom to two sons from previous relationships, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, and Ryder Russell, 16.

The star recently opened up to PEOPLE about being "a strict mother," a parenting approach that "came as a surprise to my entire family when I became a mother."

"But it's the things that I'm strict about," she said. "Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down. I don't negotiate with my kids about certain things."

The Fabletics founder continued, "And what I realized about that is that when you set that standard in your home, you don't end up in long-winded negotiations. When I say no, it's done."

But Hudson added that she isn't always strict and that she allows room for her kids to make mistakes. "When it comes to your feelings or emotions ... I'm very open," she said. "I give my children a lot of space to make mistakes."

The Something Borrowed actress went on to share that she doesn't judge other parents or their methods for raising children either, noting that "there's way too much judging going on in the world."