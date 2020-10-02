Watch Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Herself After 'Practicing' for 'Months'

"She's been practicing happy birthday for months, now she gets to take the stage 😉💝," Kate Hudson captioned her adorable video, in part

Rani Rose is 2 — and might just be on her way to a singing career!

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's daughter celebrated her golden birthday on Friday by showing off her impressive vocal talents, belting out "Happy Birthday" in honor of her newest age milestone.

Rani got most of the way through the song on her own, needing just a slight reminder from her mom off-camera about whose name to use in the "Happy birthday to ... " part. The toddler even blew out her "candle" at the very end — that is to say, a wooden block tower that went tumbling to the floor — before clapping, a big smile on her face.

Hudson, 41, praised her youngest child and only daughter in the caption, calling her a "spirited lady" who is "bright," "verbal" and "excited to be a part of all little moments."

"Squeals with delight at the sight of her tea cups and watches me intently when I put on my make up," the actress continued. "Not a fan of wet grass but any kind of disdain really never lasts long. She discovered 'funny faces' and loves to know she can make people happy as she scrunches her face and simply says 'funny!' "

The Fabletics co-founder also shared that Rani "sings on key and dances like she's attached to the earth. She speaks so loud I could hear her a block away."

"She loves to put lotion on everything and watching her delicately wash my mother's hands yesterday was like seeing nature at it's grandest and most empathetic," Hudson continued.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress went on to express her astonishment and gratitude that "Rani Rose has graced our world for 2 years today!"

"I relish in every moment," Hudson added. "Happy Birthday to my little girl! Can't wait to celebrate her. She's been practicing happy birthday for months, now she gets to take the stage 😉💝."

Kate Hudson Says Mom Goldie Gave Her the Floor to Be Confident: I Hope I Can Give My Daughter Rani That

Hudson — who's also mom to sons Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, and Ryder Russell, 16 — opened up to PEOPLE in August about her three children, revealing that "they're all completely different eaters."

"Rani will eat anything — like, her whole being is about food," she said. "I feel like she's going to be a chef. She loves food and she'll eat anything."

As for how she gets them to eat healthy? "I cook what they're eating," the actress, who was launching INBLOOM, a line of supplements, told PEOPLE.